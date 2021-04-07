HTMLCOIN Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One HTMLCOIN token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $16.80 million and approximately $210,630.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HTMLCOIN alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,728.40 or 1.00244499 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00035340 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00010599 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $260.68 or 0.00460645 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.56 or 0.00322606 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $452.15 or 0.00798994 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 116.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00094664 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004177 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 tokens. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HTMLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for HTMLCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HTMLCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.