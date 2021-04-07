SuperCoin Trading 20.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SUPER)

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. SuperCoin has a market cap of $150,415.14 and $21.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SuperCoin has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. One SuperCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Eternity (ENT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SuperCoin Coin Profile

SuperCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,169,368 coins. The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SuperCoin is supercoin.nl

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

