Citadel Price Hits $0.0203 on Exchanges (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last week, Citadel has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Citadel has a market capitalization of $222,405.32 and $22.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Citadel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 93.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel Profile

Citadel (CRYPTO:CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Buying and Selling Citadel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

