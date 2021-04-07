Suretly Market Cap Reaches $63,449.24 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Suretly token can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000479 BTC on popular exchanges. Suretly has a total market cap of $63,449.24 and $2,245.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Suretly has traded up 47.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Suretly

Suretly (SUR) is a token. It launched on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 tokens. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Suretly Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

