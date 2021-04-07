Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BBDC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NYSE BBDC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.22. 360,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,784. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Barings BDC has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.17 million, a P/E ratio of -255.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 11.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. 74.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

