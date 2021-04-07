Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CABGY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

CABGY stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.96. The company had a trading volume of 55,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,438. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average of $30.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Carlsberg A/S has a fifty-two week low of $22.32 and a fifty-two week high of $33.08.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

