Frax Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Frax has a total market capitalization of $115.77 million and $7.78 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00071294 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.19 or 0.00268690 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005639 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $431.42 or 0.00766690 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,419.54 or 1.00266011 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00016338 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax’s total supply is 115,444,795 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

