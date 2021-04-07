Casino Betting Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.06 Million (CBC)

Casino Betting Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Casino Betting Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0517 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Casino Betting Coin has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Casino Betting Coin has a market cap of $8.06 million and $112,589.00 worth of Casino Betting Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00056241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00021505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.40 or 0.00633384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00079556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Casino Betting Coin Profile

Casino Betting Coin (CBC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2018. Casino Betting Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. The official message board for Casino Betting Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . The official website for Casino Betting Coin is casinobettingcoin.com . The Reddit community for Casino Betting Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin . Casino Betting Coin’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Buying and Selling Casino Betting Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casino Betting Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casino Betting Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casino Betting Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

