GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GeoPark’s earnings. GeoPark posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that GeoPark will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.32 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GeoPark.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). GeoPark had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 25.59%.

A number of research firms have commented on GPRK. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of GeoPark from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 965,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after buying an additional 149,399 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 154.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 518,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after buying an additional 314,810 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,929,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of GeoPark by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 133,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of GeoPark by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 124,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 91,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPRK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.70. The company had a trading volume of 165,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,388. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90. The firm has a market cap of $994.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.95. GeoPark has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $18.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

