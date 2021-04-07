Gameswap (GSWAP) Market Capitalization Reaches $14.65 Million

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 7th. Gameswap has a market capitalization of $14.65 million and $625,183.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gameswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.71 or 0.00003040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gameswap has traded 35.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00056241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00021505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $356.40 or 0.00633384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00079556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Gameswap (GSWAP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,564,535 coins. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

