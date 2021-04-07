Chonk Hits Market Capitalization of $7.28 Million (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded down 20.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 7th. During the last seven days, Chonk has traded down 51.8% against the dollar. Chonk has a market cap of $7.28 million and $638,131.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chonk coin can currently be purchased for about $186.75 or 0.00331381 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chonk Coin Profile

CHONK is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Chonk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

