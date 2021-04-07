Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th.
Shares of PHD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.49. The stock had a trading volume of 36,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,938. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average of $10.66.
