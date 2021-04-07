Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Plains GP has decreased its dividend payment by 53.9% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.69. 2,151,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,115,836. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.42. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Plains GP will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PAGP shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank began coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.84.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

