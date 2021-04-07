Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.
Plains GP has decreased its dividend payment by 53.9% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:PAGP traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.69. 2,151,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,115,836. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.42. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on PAGP shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank began coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.84.
Plains GP Company Profile
Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.
Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.