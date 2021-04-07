Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Caledonia Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Caledonia Mining has raised its dividend by 143.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CMCL traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.71. The stock had a trading volume of 102,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,306. Caledonia Mining has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $29.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.73.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Caledonia Mining had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 21.17%.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals; and silver. It primarily holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

