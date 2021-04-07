Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.38

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.38 and last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 3911744 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYG. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.85.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0318 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,635,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,542,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 125,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

