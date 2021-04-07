BLAST (BLAST) Achieves Market Cap of $46,544.87

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 67.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. BLAST has a market cap of $46,544.87 and approximately $6.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BLAST has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. One BLAST token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005768 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00015939 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000137 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,729,044 tokens. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

