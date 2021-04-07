Particl (PART) Trading Down 8.3% Over Last Week

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 7th. During the last week, Particl has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00002000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Particl has a market capitalization of $10.99 million and $6,316.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00027877 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,789,562 coins and its circulating supply is 9,751,426 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Buying and Selling Particl

