H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $765.27 Million

Brokerages expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) to post $765.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $791.87 million and the lowest is $732.90 million. H.B. Fuller posted sales of $674.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.98 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FUL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.57.

FUL traded down $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.95. The stock had a trading volume of 9,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,945. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $28.04 and a one year high of $64.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

In related news, CEO James Owens sold 19,471 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $1,235,824.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,434,253.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 3,808 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $213,857.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,058.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,075 shares of company stock worth $2,901,969 in the last three months. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 865,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,889,000 after buying an additional 140,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 723,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after buying an additional 78,541 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after buying an additional 20,861 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

