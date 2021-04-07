Sapien (SPN) Price Tops $0.0060 on Major Exchanges

Sapien (CURRENCY:SPN) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 7th. Sapien has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $1,823.00 worth of Sapien was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sapien has traded 48.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sapien coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapien Coin Profile

Sapien is a coin. Sapien’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 221,794,160 coins. The official message board for Sapien is blog.sapien.network . Sapien’s official Twitter account is @sapien_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sapien’s official website is www.sapien.network . The Reddit community for Sapien is /r/sapien and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapien is a customizable, democratized social news platform capable of rewarding millions of content creators and curators without any centralized intermediaries. Sapien is powered by an ERC20 compliant cryptocurrency called SPN. “

Buying and Selling Sapien

