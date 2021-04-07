Rollins Financial Acquires New Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Rollins Financial bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,810 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,000. The Home Depot accounts for 0.9% of Rollins Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 6.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth $559,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in The Home Depot by 15.2% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.32.

The Home Depot stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $313.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,709,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $279.77 and a 200-day moving average of $275.80. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $191.54 and a one year high of $315.94. The stock has a market cap of $337.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

