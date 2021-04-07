Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS RMGGF remained flat at $$0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,959. Resolute Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.57.

Resolute Mining Company Profile

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

