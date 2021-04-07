Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS RMGGF remained flat at $$0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,959. Resolute Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.57.
Resolute Mining Company Profile
