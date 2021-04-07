Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

RIO stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,753. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $44.11 and a 12 month high of $92.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,165,772 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $915,109,000 after buying an additional 371,849 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 6,978.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 205,853 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after acquiring an additional 202,945 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,141,974 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $236,339,000 after acquiring an additional 201,765 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth $10,452,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 905,780 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,133,000 after purchasing an additional 159,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

