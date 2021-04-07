Legrand’s (LGRDY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Societe Generale cut shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of LGRDY traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $18.80. 63,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,362. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.49. Legrand has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $19.92.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBO's, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

