Legrand’s (LGRDY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Societe Generale cut shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of LGRDY traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $18.80. 63,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,362. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.49. Legrand has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $19.92.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBO's, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

