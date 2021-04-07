Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price target cut by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 95.26% from the company’s previous close.

EDVMF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Endeavour Mining from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EDVMF traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.51. The stock had a trading volume of 36,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,890. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $30.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.86.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.