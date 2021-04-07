GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.95 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) will announce sales of $10.95 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.50 billion. GlaxoSmithKline posted sales of $11.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full-year sales of $46.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.09 billion to $47.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $48.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.25 billion to $48.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GlaxoSmithKline.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NYSE:GSK traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $36.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,025,030. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $43.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.628 dividend. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSK. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,355 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 8,825 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

