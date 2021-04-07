$115.38 Million in Sales Expected for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to post $115.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $115.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $114.80 million. Independent Bank posted sales of $120.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year sales of $459.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $456.82 million to $462.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $471.91 million, with estimates ranging from $462.42 million to $481.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.70 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on INDB. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.84. 4,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,991. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $49.25 and a 12-month high of $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 34.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INDB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,813,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,385,000 after purchasing an additional 161,705 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Independent Bank by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 411,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,086,000 after purchasing an additional 151,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,277,000 after purchasing an additional 113,071 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Independent Bank by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 694,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,702,000 after purchasing an additional 109,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

