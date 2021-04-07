UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,005,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,538 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $186,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Paychex by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Paychex by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Paychex by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 19,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus upped their target price on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.31.

PAYX opened at $95.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.89.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.