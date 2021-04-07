Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $56.34 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The company has a market cap of $238.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Truist increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

