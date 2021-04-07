Childress Capital Advisors LLC Invests $131,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,221 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,768,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 178.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens lifted their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $113.15 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $113.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.52. The company has a market capitalization of $133.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

