Beaxy Market Capitalization Tops $3.43 Million (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last seven days, Beaxy has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. One Beaxy coin can now be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Beaxy has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and $2,903.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00055007 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00021262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.78 or 0.00632312 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00078731 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Beaxy Coin Profile

Beaxy (BXY) is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,295,490 coins. Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Buying and Selling Beaxy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

