Phantomx (PNX) Market Cap Hits $136,318.88

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Phantomx token can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Phantomx has a total market cap of $136,318.88 and $56.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phantomx has traded 51.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $252.39 or 0.00448573 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005552 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00028944 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,463.48 or 0.04378277 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000145 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000167 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000376 BTC.

About Phantomx

Phantomx (PNX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 tokens. The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Phantomx

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

