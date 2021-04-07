The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

ANDE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Andersons in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut The Andersons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

ANDE stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.15. 5,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,653. The Andersons has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day moving average of $24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -387.86 and a beta of 0.74.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. The Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. Research analysts anticipate that The Andersons will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in The Andersons by 284.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 286,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 212,247 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The Andersons by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 34,570 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Andersons during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Andersons by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 10,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in The Andersons by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 16,791 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

