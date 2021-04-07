$171.17 Million in Sales Expected for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) will post $171.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $165.90 million and the highest is $178.70 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) reported sales of $162.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full year sales of $669.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $661.00 million to $676.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $668.13 million, with estimates ranging from $661.90 million to $675.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.60 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HOMB. Raymond James increased their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

HOMB traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.40. 40,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,143. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.77. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $29.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

In other news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $95,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,991,648.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $243,610. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 114,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 169,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

