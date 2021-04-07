M&R Capital Management Inc. Purchases 140 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.57.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $248.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,568. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $237.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.33 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $143.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

