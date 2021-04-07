Elamachain (ELAMA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $6.33 Million

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Elamachain has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Elamachain has a market cap of $21.85 million and approximately $6.33 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elamachain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0295 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00054791 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00021077 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $352.14 or 0.00629859 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00078660 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Elamachain Profile

Elamachain (CRYPTO:ELAMA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 741,721,125 coins. The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io . The official message board for Elamachain is medium.com/@elamachain . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

