XSGD (XSGD) Price Tops $0.76 on Exchanges

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One XSGD coin can now be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00001351 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XSGD has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. XSGD has a total market cap of $31.04 million and $463,226.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XSGD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00069902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.30 or 0.00263470 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005673 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $418.25 or 0.00748103 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,969.43 or 1.00109249 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000466 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00016049 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 42,439,140 coins and its circulating supply is 41,107,045 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XSGDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.