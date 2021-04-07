Michael Milos Thornton Sells 15,000 Shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Stock

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) CTO Michael Milos Thornton sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $37,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 274,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Milos Thornton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Michael Milos Thornton sold 18,750 shares of ENDRA Life Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $44,437.50.

NDRA traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $2.52. 21,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,368,254. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.41. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.60.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 16,057 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in ENDRA Life Sciences by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 105,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. It develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

