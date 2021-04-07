Ricardo Cardenas Sells 1,200 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $176,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,769.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ricardo Cardenas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

On Monday, March 29th, Ricardo Cardenas sold 19,416 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $2,795,904.00.

Shares of DRI traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,341. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of -150.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $149.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.18.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

DRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.