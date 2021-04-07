$26.28 Million in Sales Expected for Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) to announce sales of $26.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.40 million to $27.90 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares posted sales of $23.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $104.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $102.80 million to $105.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $110.46 million, with estimates ranging from $107.10 million to $113.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $25.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACBI shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, G.Research downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 346,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 335,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 53,137 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 262,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 22,778 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 213,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 189,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

ACBI stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.46. 5,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $25.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.17. The company has a market cap of $498.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

