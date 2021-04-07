Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Sells $592,715.73 in Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 9,543 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $592,715.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MORF traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.70. 3,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,905. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.23. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MORF. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic during the fourth quarter worth about $17,338,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Morphic by 404.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 221,849 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic during the third quarter worth about $4,954,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Morphic by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,059,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,557,000 after purchasing an additional 135,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

MORF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

