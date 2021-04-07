Insider Selling: Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Major Shareholder Sells 55,467 Shares of Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 55,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $2,657,423.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,272,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,985,597.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of BSY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.09. 16,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,598. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $54.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.80 million. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 35,900.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,729,000 after purchasing an additional 359,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $608,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after buying an additional 162,495 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Bentley Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,561,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XXEC Inc. bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,645,000. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BSY shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Bentley Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

