Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Sells $981,600.00 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total transaction of $981,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,248,698.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

FIVN stock traded down $3.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.98. The company had a trading volume of 14,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,477. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.96 and a beta of 0.53. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $201.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.82.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.27 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 20.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 19.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 5.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 4.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,431,000 after purchasing an additional 14,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the third quarter valued at about $376,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIVN. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.06.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

