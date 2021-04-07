WOM Protocol (WOM) Price Reaches $0.25 on Exchanges

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded down 16.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 7th. Over the last week, WOM Protocol has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular exchanges. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $25.98 million and approximately $124,098.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00055205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00021117 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.14 or 0.00634145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00078697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

About WOM Protocol

WOM is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

