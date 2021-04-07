ReddCoin (RDD) Price Hits $0.0062 on Top Exchanges

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 5% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $179.78 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,150.05 or 1.00263785 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00034635 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00010971 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $250.30 or 0.00446951 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.19 or 0.00321752 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.65 or 0.00788625 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 66.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005221 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00094074 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003901 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

