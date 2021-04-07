GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) & Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Financial Analysis

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) and Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GoodRx and Inovalon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoodRx $388.22 million 40.91 $66.05 million N/A N/A Inovalon $642.41 million 7.24 $7.78 million $0.41 73.05

GoodRx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inovalon.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.4% of GoodRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of Inovalon shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.6% of Inovalon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for GoodRx and Inovalon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoodRx 1 6 7 0 2.43 Inovalon 1 3 4 0 2.38

GoodRx presently has a consensus target price of $52.36, suggesting a potential upside of 29.47%. Inovalon has a consensus target price of $26.13, suggesting a potential downside of 12.77%. Given GoodRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GoodRx is more favorable than Inovalon.

Profitability

This table compares GoodRx and Inovalon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoodRx N/A N/A N/A Inovalon 0.87% 9.07% 3.18%

Summary

GoodRx beats Inovalon on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices. It provides prices of drugs in areas of alcohol dependence, allergies, cold, Alzheimer's disease, angina, antibiotics, anticoagulant, antiviral, antiplatelet, anxiety, arrhythmia, arrhythmia, asthma, bipolar disorder, birth control, cancer, cerebral hemorrhage, cholesterol, COPD, depression, dermatology, diabetes, ear, enlarged prostate, epilepsy, eye, fertility, fibromyalgia, flu, gastrointestinal, heart failure, hypertension, hypotension, immune system, insomnia, medical supplies, men's health, mental health, migraine, myasthenia gravis, nausea, nervous system, obesity, obsessive-compulsive disorder, opioid dependence, pain relief, arthritis, panic disorder, Parkinson's disease, PMDD, restless leg syndrome, schizophrenia, seizure, sleep aids, smoking and addiction, smoking cessation, thyroid drugs, Tourette syndrome, trazodone, urology, vaccines, and women's health. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities. In addition, it offers advisory, implementation, and support services. The company serves health plans and provider organizations, as well as pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies. Its platforms include information of data pertaining to approximately one million physicians; 574,000 clinical facilities; and approximately 332 million individuals and 61 billion medical events. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland.

