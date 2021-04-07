XTRABYTES Market Capitalization Reaches $2.89 Million (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 7th. XTRABYTES has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and $81.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XTRABYTES has traded up 60.6% against the U.S. dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00070121 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.70 or 0.00265522 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005654 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00026813 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00009957 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00052210 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.49 or 0.00752637 BTC.

About XTRABYTES

XTRABYTES (CRYPTO:XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

