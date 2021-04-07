OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) to report earnings per share of ($0.52) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for OptiNose’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the lowest is ($0.53). OptiNose posted earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full-year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.50). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). The company had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 million. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 230.14% and a negative return on equity of 294.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 9,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $38,004.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,749.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,690 shares of company stock valued at $81,105. Company insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OptiNose during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of OptiNose by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of OptiNose by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in OptiNose by 18.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in OptiNose in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OptiNose stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $3.50. 24,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,358. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The company has a market cap of $185.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07. OptiNose has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

