SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.57 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

SGH traded up $5.26 on Wednesday, hitting $53.97. 60,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,377. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. SMART Global has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $50.29. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $173,437.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alan Marten sold 2,800 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,124,792 shares of company stock worth $85,781,692. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SGH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised SMART Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

