Stillwater Investment Management LLC Purchases 482 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,609 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.1% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.48.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,394,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $217.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $52.94.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

