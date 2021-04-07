$1.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) to post $1.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Arko’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Arko will report full year sales of $6.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.35 billion to $6.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.87 billion to $6.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Arko in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arko in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Arko in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Arko stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.98. 11,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,571. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71. Arko has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $10.32.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arko in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

